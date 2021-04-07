Raymond James Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.24 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

