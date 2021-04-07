Raymond James Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$199.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James to C$199.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$187.20.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$165.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 96.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$148.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.60. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

