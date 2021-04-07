Raymond James Trims Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Target Price to C$13.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.39% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

K opened at C$9.13 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.89 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.73. The company has a market cap of C$11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

