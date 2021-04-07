Raymond James Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$6.20.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

