Raymond James Weighs in on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.57.

TSE LIF opened at C$36.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.37. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$16.88 and a twelve month high of C$40.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

