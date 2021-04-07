RCI Hospitality Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 513 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 689% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $601.29 million, a PE ratio of -98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

RICK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

