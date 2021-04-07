RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for RCM Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCMT stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

