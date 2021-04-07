Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $25,320.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 788,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,363.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

Shares of Reading International stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

