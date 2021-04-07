Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

RC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

