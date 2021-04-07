Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Ready Capital worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ready Capital by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ready Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

