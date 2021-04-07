Realio Network Hits Market Capitalization of $12.46 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $511,707.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

