Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advantage Solutions (ADV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV):

4/2/2021 – Advantage Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

4/1/2021 – Advantage Solutions is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Advantage Solutions had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Advantage Solutions is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Advantage Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

In other news, CFO Dean Kaye bought 2,582 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $29,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,722.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 20,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $223,919.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,919.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

