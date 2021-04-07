Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (TSE: OVV):

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OVV traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,459. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$36.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

