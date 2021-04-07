Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (TSE: OVV):
- 3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OVV traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,459. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$36.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.
