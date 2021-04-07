Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Covestro (1COV)

Covestro (ETR: 1COV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Covestro was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Covestro was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/23/2021 – Covestro was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Covestro was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR 1COV traded up €0.96 ($1.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €58.26 ($68.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. Covestro AG has a one year low of €27.45 ($32.29) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.23.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

