Record (LON:REC) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.00

Record plc (LON:REC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 201104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.94).

The company has a market cap of £145.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.75.

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

