RED (RED) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $46,334.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.38 or 0.00391974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005253 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

