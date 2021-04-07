Red Rock Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,230 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,822% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

