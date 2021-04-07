Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 110,588 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after acquiring an additional 89,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 262,456 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 560,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,790. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.