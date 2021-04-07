Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,210 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

