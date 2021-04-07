Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $239.98. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.16 and its 200 day moving average is $219.83. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

