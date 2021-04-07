Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.74.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 129,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

