Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. FLIR Systems comprises 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. 25,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.