Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,313. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

