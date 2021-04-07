Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.00. 4,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average of $136.82. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

