Red Spruce Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,154 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 358,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.