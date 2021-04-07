Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 1,798 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. 22,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

