Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,164,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $226.59. 283,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,189,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.42 and a 200-day moving average of $261.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

