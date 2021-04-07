Red Spruce Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,018. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,812 shares of company stock worth $13,794,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

