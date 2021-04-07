ReddCoin Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $179.78 million and $1.25 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,150.05 or 1.00263785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00034635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.30 or 0.00446951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00321752 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00788625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00094074 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003901 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

