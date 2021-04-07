RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Achieves $403.03 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $403.03 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00311874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00135559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00129539 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.