RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $416.38 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $416.38 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00305171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00153104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00122993 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.