Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 677.88 ($8.86).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 663.85 ($8.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 596.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 526.68. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 665.80 ($8.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

