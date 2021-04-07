Reef Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $411.74 million and $84.60 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

