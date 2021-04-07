Refereum (RFR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $185,889.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $112.75 million and $185,889.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00056347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00632706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

