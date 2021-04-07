reflect.finance Trading Up 7.6% This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $331,293.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00252040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00718191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.88 or 0.99866410 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016049 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,462,190 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

