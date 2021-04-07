Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Regal Beloit worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,591,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $20,805,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

RBC opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

