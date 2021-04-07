Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Regal Beloit worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

