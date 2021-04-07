Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RF. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

