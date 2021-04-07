Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.18

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 4757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Relx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 130,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

