Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,925 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 79.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 28,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 60,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 360.2% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 193,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 151,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. 284,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470,982. The company has a market cap of $244.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

