Rempart Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $10,276,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $6,698,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $7,540,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.50. 274,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,474,974. The company has a market cap of $468.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

