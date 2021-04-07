Rempart Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 5.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $357.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,442. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

