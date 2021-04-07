Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Trimble comprises about 0.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trimble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 55,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.