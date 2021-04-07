Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $14.19 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after buying an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

