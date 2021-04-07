Rempart Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 5.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.95. 154,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,680,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.95. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

