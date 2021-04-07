Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,884,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.26. 30,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,442. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.56 and a 200 day moving average of $360.33. The stock has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

