Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

MLM traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $341.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,790. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.31. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

