Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.44. 112,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

