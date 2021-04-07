Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $764.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.89 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

