Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 9,312 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.41. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,970. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

